Patapaa won’t perform for GHC1,000 – Manager to RTP organisers

Patapaa has become a sensation following the release of his hit song 'One Corner'

Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa will not perform at this year’s Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards slated for this month despite reports to the contrary.



Manager for the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Godfred Bokpin said there is no contract between them and organsers of the Awards.

In an interview with Prince Tsegah on Hitz FM’s Showbiz Fylla last week, he said RTP organisers had offered GHC1,000 for the artiste to perform at the event but they rejected it because of the meagre money involved.

“And all the person [one of the organisers] could say was, we want to put your boy on our platform to give him the hype, we have a thousand Ghana cedis for your boy,” Mr Bokpin recounted, adding he flatly declined.

He was reacting to claims that Patapaa would be performing at the programme organised annually to award media personalities who distinguish themselves in their line of work.

The young artiste reportedly took ?1,000 to perform at the event, an amount that has triggered unfavourable criticims from lovers of the ‘One Corner’ song.

Fans of the artiste have called on him to reject the offer.

But the manager said: “This is false because, as far as I’m concerned, nobody has contacted me for Patapaa to perform at the RTP, and I stand as a manager for Pataapa.”

Although he admitted he was contacted by the event organisers for the artiste to thrill attendees with his song, Mr Bokpin said no formal agreement was signed between them.

The desperation of RTP Awards organisers, he noted was seen when they met Patapaa and handed him the money. But after the artiste was told the money was his performace fee, he told them to first inform his manager.

“So I called the guy and said look! I’m the manager, and we’re not accepting a thousand Ghana cedis or whatever amount you have agreed with your people. Let’s see a contract which is fair enough then my artiste is good to go,” he continued.