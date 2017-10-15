Over 200 women leaders to attend Maiden Executive Women Network Conference

Hundreds of professionals, women leaders and entrepreneurs have sealed their participation in the maiden Executive Women Network Annual Conference scheduled for October 20.

The event presents a paradigm shift in the area of leadership emphasising action over rhetoric across every facet of the economy in rebranding Ghana to attract investment and profitable partnerships.

The conference themed ‘Rebranding Ghana to drive business growth – the perspective of women leaders’ will take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

It will be chaired by First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and will witness seasoned speakers such as AB & David Executive Chairman David Ofosu-Dorte, Ogilvy Africa Regional CEO, Akua Owusu-Nartey, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) Yoofi Grant and other great speakers.

The conference is expected to draw participants from Corporate Ghana such as Co-founder of EWN and international business leader, Lucy Quist, Barclays Bank Ghana CEO, Patience Akyianu, University of Ghana Business School lecturer, Professor Robert Hinson and Ashesi University President and Founder, Patrick Awuah.

Other celebrated panellists include Fatima Ali Mohammed, CEO of African Brand Warrior, Adelaide Ahwireng, CEO of Fio Enterprises, Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse Ltd, Ivy Apea Owusu, CEO of Cirrus Oil, Yvette Atekpe, Regional Managing Director, Internet Solutions Ghana Ltd.

To ensure the young people of Ghana have a stake, a special session will seek the views of millennials in repositioning Ghana for business growth, investment and tourism with panelists including Petra Aba Asamoah, General Manager, Commercial for Media General, Ama K Abrebrese, celebrated TV Host and Actress and Nadia Kuorkor Amasa, A student from Ashesi Unversity.

The conference is anticipated to be the biggest gathering of women leaders in Ghana, which will present participants with an opportunity to be inspired and empowered to play key roles in rebranding Ghana for business growth.

Tickets for the conference are available at Barclays Bank, Osu branch.

The Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private organisations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.

For more information on the conference, visit: http://ewntree.com/the-ewn-annual-conference-2017 or call Wendy on 233-561110444.

For all media enquiries contact Upendi PR via email: [email protected]