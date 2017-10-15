Old Achimotans thrill Akufo-Addo, others with ‘The Pirate of Penzance’ performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-15

Old students of Achimota School performs ‘The Pirate of Penzance’ at the National Theater in Accra <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508075431_525_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The pirate ship docked at the National Theater in Accra last weekend when old students of Achimota School gathered to stage comic masterpiece, The Pirate of Penzance written Gilbert and Sullivan.

The musical story weaves freedom and servitude into a tapestry that could only be comprehended by the audience that was attracted to the nation’s entertainment dome.

For Frederic to gain his freedom, he has to serve his masters who are pirates for about 21 years. When the time was due, he was released from servitude.

Breathing the fresh air of freedom, Frederic met Mabel, the daughter of one Major General Stanley, and the two fell in love. He was later to learn that he was born on February 29, which means he can only celebrate his birthday on every leap year.

But his sunk after learning that his apprenticeship had not come to an end. The pirates explained to him he had only served five years, which means he would have to serve for 63 years before he would meet the requirement.

It was a story that held high-powered audience including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo glued to their seats as details of the masterpiece worked on them.

Frederic was played by Head Personal and Business Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Nana Dwemoh Benneh and Mabel was acted by musician Irene Logan.

The comic opera was performed and supported by the old students and some third-year students of the Achimota School as part of the year-long activities for the 90th anniversary.

With the recent popularity of Pirates of the Caribbean films, the planning committee of the anniversary decided that a pirate musical would be a lot of fun for students and the audience.

Attendees were thrilled and like Oliver Twist, they are asking for more.