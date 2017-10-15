Most Ghanaians musician drive second-hand cars – Bulldog

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

CEO of BullHaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has stated unequivocally that no musician in Ghana has ever purchased a brand new car.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with host Andy Dosty, Bulldog said Ghanaian musicians are ‘struggling’ but rather display opulence just to protect their egos.

“There is no musician in Ghana who has acquired a brand new car before. We are all struggling. Let’s put ego aside. The reason musiga isn’t working is because we are not together. It’s a union. They need an agenda. Because of ego they are not together…”

He continued that, “pastors and politicians buy the fresh cars. The rest can’t afford that. I can tell you confidently. None of the guys have…” he fumed.

The former manager of Shata Wale revealed the returns in the Ghanaian Music Industry are low hence musicians invest more than they achieve.

“A superstar should be able to afford a fresh car. I am not the showing off type. I am just being realistic. If any Ghanaian star has a car and it’s fresh, it was a gift. You know in this industry, you need you to put in much…” he maintained.

“They know we are not making much here. If I see them flaunting their car, it doesn’t make sense to me. You are not a car dealer, you are a musician…” he advised.