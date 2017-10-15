Mahatma Otoo scores as Balikesirspor beat Gaziantepsor in Turkish Lig 2

Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo was on target for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 home win against Gaziantepsor in the Turkish Lig 2 on Saturday.
The former Hearts of Oak linchpin continued from where he left off before the international break as he again registered his name on the score sheet with a long range strike in the 33rd minute.
Abdul Ozgen had handed Balikesirspor a 13th minute lead.
The goal was Otoo’s third of the season for Balisehirkspor.
Despite picking up a booking in the 47th minute, Otoo saw out the entire period of the match.