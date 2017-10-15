Mahatma Otoo scores as Balikesirspor beat Gaziantepsor in Turkish Lig 2

Mahatma Otoo registered his name on the score sheet with a long range strike in the 33rd minute <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508054427_703_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo was on target for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 home win against Gaziantepsor in the Turkish Lig 2 on Saturday.

The former Hearts of Oak linchpin continued from where he left off before the international break as he again registered his name on the score sheet with a long range strike in the 33rd minute.

Abdul Ozgen had handed Balikesirspor a 13th minute lead.

The goal was Otoo’s third of the season for Balisehirkspor.

Despite picking up a booking in the 47th minute, Otoo saw out the entire period of the match.

