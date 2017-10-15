Kwadwo Asamoah features as Juventus’s two-year unbeaten home record ends

Kwadwo Asamoah made his fourth league appearance for the season last Saturday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508086827_832_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle as Juventus’ two-year unbeaten home record ended on Saturday.

Ciro Immobile’s second-half brace and Paulo Dybala’s last-gasp parried penalty saw the Biaconeri lose 2-1.

Juventus took the lead on 24 minutes with the first Douglas Costa goal and Asamoah played a part.

He pulled back from the left for the unmarked Khedira from 12 yards, whose shot was beaten away by Thomas Strakosha into the path of Douglas Costa.

The last Serie A match lost at the Juventus Stadium was 1-0 to Udinese in August 2015.

Asamoah made his fourth league appearance of the season last Saturday.

