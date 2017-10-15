Kwadwo Asamoah features as Juventus’s two-year unbeaten home record ends

Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle as Juventus’ two-year unbeaten home record ended on Saturday.
Ciro Immobile’s second-half brace and Paulo Dybala’s last-gasp parried penalty saw the Biaconeri lose 2-1.
Juventus took the lead on 24 minutes with the first Douglas Costa goal and Asamoah played a part.
He pulled back from the left for the unmarked Khedira from 12 yards, whose shot was beaten away by Thomas Strakosha into the path of Douglas Costa.
The last Serie A match lost at the Juventus Stadium was 1-0 to Udinese in August 2015.
Asamoah made his fourth league appearance of the season last Saturday.