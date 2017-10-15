Joseph Paintsil scores 4th goal of the season for Ferencvarosi

Joseph PaintsilThe 19-year-old powered Ferencvarosi ahead in the 39th minute of the game

Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil continued his fine form for Ferencvarosi in the Hungarian top flight league by scoring in the side’s 1-1 draw at Puskas Academy.

The 19-year-old powered Ferencvarosi ahead in the 39th minute of the game from close range.

Croatian midfielder Josip Knezevic scored a late penalty to end the match in a pulsating 1-1 stalemate.

The former Tema Youth poacher lasted the entire duration of the match.

Paintsil has netted four goals for the Hungarian side in the ongoing campaign.

