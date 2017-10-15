Joseph Paintsil scores 4th goal of the season for Ferencvarosi

The 19-year-old powered Ferencvarosi ahead in the 39th minute of the game <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508065233_72_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil continued his fine form for Ferencvarosi in the Hungarian top flight league by scoring in the side’s 1-1 draw at Puskas Academy.

The 19-year-old powered Ferencvarosi ahead in the 39th minute of the game from close range.

Croatian midfielder Josip Knezevic scored a late penalty to end the match in a pulsating 1-1 stalemate.

The former Tema Youth poacher lasted the entire duration of the match.

Paintsil has netted four goals for the Hungarian side in the ongoing campaign.

