I prefer dating elderly men – Moesha Boduong

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-15

Moesha Boduong <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508104589_9_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has noted that elderly men ‘pamper’ women well and are more patient in terms of handling issues as compared to their younger counterparts.

In a recent interview with ZionFelix on the Celebrity Ride, the actress indicated that she hasn’t been lucky with younger guys in her entire life even though she once gave it a try, it didn’t turn out well.

She also stated that she prefers older men because they know how to coddle women describing them as more matured and understanding.

‘’I like dating people who are 10 years older or 5 years older than me, I just think grown-ups treat you better, I’ve never been lucky with young guys, the first young guy I was with…they like girls too much so I prefer older men because they are more matured and teach you a lot of things..’’ she opined

According to Moesha its better off dating someone who can cater for you than date a poor guy who at the end of the day cheats on you since both rich and poor men cheat.

‘’I don’t want an extra rich person in terms of money but someone who can take care of me and support me, I work but I still need someone to take care of me..’’

Moesha Boduong shot to fame after sharing luscious and seductive photos flaunting her body parts on social media.