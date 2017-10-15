I make my wife cry all the time – Bulldog

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Artiste Manager, Bulldog has advised songstress Becca to desist from thinking of getting married and focus on her career because men will destroy her career.

Bulldog mentioned this when Becca answered in affirmative when asked by Dr. Cann on Happy FM about whether she wants to get married in the future.

“As for me, I’ll not even advise her to get married – because men are bad. Oh yea. Me, I’m a bad husband but a good father. I put a lot of tears on my wife’s face,” he said.

Becca, whose ‘Unveiling’ album was launched a few months ago, will be celebrating her 10thanniversary at the National Theatre on 21st October, 2017.

This is to mark the successes she has chalked in her 10 years of music business.