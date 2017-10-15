GPL Week 29: Results and matchday statistics

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

The penultimate match of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League (GPL) took center stage on Sunday with some interesting results across all eight centers.

Aduana Stars emerged winners of the 2016/17 GPL when the defeated Elmina Sharks 2-1 in Dormaa, as they won their second league title.

Medeama SC edged Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 at the T&N Park and with this win Medeama will play in the 2017/18 GPL having surpassed the 40 points berth.

Elsewhere, Tema Youth and Great Olympics all recorded crucial win to boost their survival chances after defeating Bechem Chelsea and Ashgold respectively.

Defending league champions, Wa All Stars annihilated Bolga All Stars 6-1 as they quest to earn a top four spot. Kwaku Assuandzie Baffoe was on the score sheet four times whilst David Abagna scored twice to increase his goal tally by 13.

Below are the full results:

Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 Berekum Chelsea



[Sadick Adams]

Inter Allies FC 2-1 Liberty Professionals



[Abdul Nassiru Hamzah, Isaac Twum (pen)|| Benjamin Eshun]

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 WAFA SC



[Joseph Esso 2X (pen) || Justice Amate Aaron]

Wa All Stars 6-1 Bolga All Stars



[David Abagna Sandan 2X, Kwaku Assuandzie Baffoe 4X || Razak Abdallah]

Tema Youth FC 2-1 Bechem United



[Aaron Awannorh, Ekow Benson || Hamza Mohammed]

Aduana Stars 2-1 Elmina Sharks FC



[Rashid Abdul,Sam Adams || Benjamin Tweneboa]

Medeama SC 1-0 Hearts



[Francis Addo]

Great Olympics 1-0 Ashanti Gold SC



[Benjamin Arthur (pen)]

Round 30 matches

Ashanti vs Aduana Stars

Bechem United vs Great Olympics

Berekum Chelsea vs Tema Youth

Bolga AllStars vs Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak vs Inter Allies

Liberty vs Asante Kotoko

WAFA vs Medeama