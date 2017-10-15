Gospel maestro JAY releases ‘I’m a Soldier’

Music of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-15

play videoGhanaian Afro-Gospel musician, JAY <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508031796_324_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Gospel music lovers will be enjoying a new gospel track from Australia-based rising Ghanaian Afro-Gospel musician, JAY.

The mid-tempo Afro-Gospel record ‘I’m a Soldier’ spreads the message of Jesus Christ’s salvation and the need for every Christian to involve in the Gospel business.

According to the CEO of Last Stop Media Production (LST), the concept of ‘I’m a Soldier’ isn’t just song slang, it is a song about what I live for, my passion, and compassion for souls.

“It was written upon my deep reflection on today’s channel. I had fears, and distractions of the believer,” he said.

“It is my method of sensitising believers of how knowledge has increased and yet the love of the Gospel of Jesus has a waxing cold,” he added.

He further stated that the song is her motivation for believers (soldiers of Christ) to keep the mandate of spreading the Gospel to all, without fear or favour, but hold on to the name of Jesus (Proverbs 18:10).

‘I’m a Soldier’ was produced by B’Cole.

Listen to ‘I’m a Soldier’ below: