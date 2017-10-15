Ghanaian striker named on Bayern’s bench for the first time this season

Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508029227_461_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt was rewarded for his efforts by being named on the Bayern Munich bench for the first time this season.

Okyere, 23, trained with the first team squad for the first time under the once-time treble-winning manager Heynckes named him in his final 18-man squad for the game.

He has netted 65 league goals in a young career spanning from St Pauli, LSK Hansa, Osnabruck and now at Bayern Munich.

He was, however, unable to make his debut as Bayern run out 4-0 winners on the day against a sorry looking Freiburg side.

