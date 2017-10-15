Ghana right-back Andy Yiadom finally returns to fitness

Andy Yiadom is ready to fight for his position at Barnsley <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508094028_410_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It has taken two months but Ghana defender Andy Yaidom has returned to full-scale training for Barnsley and ready to fight for his position.

The Ghanaian was hit hard after lucrative deals to Swansea and Huddersfield all fell through at the last minute.

The disappointments of the deal coupled with a serious back problem meant he was not ready physically and mentally to return to the club.

But coach Barnsley Paul Heckingbottom confirmed on Thursday the 25-year old will be available for the clash at Oakwell.

Barnsley have won four of their last five home league matches against Middlesbrough (L1), winning most recently in October 2013.

