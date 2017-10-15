Former Afram Plains North MP, Aboagye Didieye dies

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North in the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Aboagye Didieye, has died.

The 41-year old former Legislator, died at the SSNIT hospital in Accra on Saturday night.

Aboagye Didieye, who lost the NDC primary for his constituency in 2015, had been battling a short illness.

He holds Diploma in Network Engineering (Network and Software) National Institute of Information Technology, India, which he obtained in 2004.

The late Aboagye Didieye was an ICT Specialist and worked as Ultra Sonographer, at Adorn Clinic, Accra; before he became an MP. He is a Christian (Presbyterian) and married with one child.