FIFA U17 WC: Yusif Abdul Razak resumes training ahead of Niger clash

Ghana’ U17 side, the Black Starlets, have been handed a massive boost following the return of defender Yusif Abdul Razak who resumed training on Saturday night ahead of the Black Starlets clash with Niger in the knockout stage of the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

The hardworking center back suffered a scary head injury in Ghana’s second group clash with the USA and was swiftly substituted from the game.

The young defender spent two days at the hospital before being discharged.

But the team has been handed a massive boost following the return of the defender who started in the first two group games of the side.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will be offered a variety of options at the back with the availability of Bismark Owusu Terry who played at the center back role in the side’s 4-0 mauling of India.

