Edwin Gyasi on target for Aalesund FK in Norway

Ghana forward Edwin Gyasi netted the only consolation goal for Aalesund FK as they lost away 5-1 to Vaalerenga in the Norwegian top flight league on Sunday.

The Black Stars winger found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to reduce the home team lead to 2-1 after Ivan Naesberg and Chidera Ejuke had scored two quick goals in the 5th and 7th minutes respectively.

Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke got Vaalerenga their third goal in the 29th minute when he brilliantly slotted in a fine pass by Christian Grindheim.

Back from recess, Simen Kristiansen Jukleroed and Henrik Kjelsrud Johansen scored two more goals to complete their demolishing exercise over Ronny Deila’s men.

Gyasi’s country man Adam Kwarasey was in post for the host and played full throttle.

