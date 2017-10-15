‘Becca Unveiled Ten Years and Counting’ is to say thank you to my fans – Becca

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Female musician, Becca is set to organize a concert to mark a decade in her career as a musician. Her new record label, Zylofon Music is organizing the event titled ‘Becca Unveiled Ten Years and Counting’.

In an interview with Agyemang Premeph on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Becca said, the concert is to appreciate her fans for the support over the decade.

‘’When God blesses you to a point, you have to show appreciation to him and this show is basically for my fans. It is just to show love and to mark the day.

Celebrating ten years is not a small thing. It is to go back to my history and say thank you to the people who have supported me over the past ten years. Aside the ten years, I want to say thank you to everybody,’’ she said.

Becca originally known as Rebecca Acheampong said the show is also meant to raise funds for her charity work. The concert is slated for October 21, 2017 at the National Theatre. Featuring the tall list of artiste at the concert are Ghanaian acts Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Trigmatic, Kwabena Kwabena, Mvzee, Joyce Blessing, Edem, Mr. Ezi, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Kumi Guitar, Kidii among others.

Born Rebecca Acheampong, Becca is a singer and actress. Born August 15th, 1984, in Kumasi the Ashanti region, West Africa Ghana as the first girl and fifth born of nine children from a religious Christian family.

Becca may be a good singer but it doesn’t end there she also plays the guitar and is a talented actress. She’s also set up a rescue organization which is aimed at raising funds to help promote the awareness of children affected by HIV AIDS as well as imprisoned children in Ghana and hopes to go beyond Africa and around the world.