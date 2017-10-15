Asamoah Gyan itching for first league goal after slow start to season in Turkey

Kayserispor forward Asamoah Gyan <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508097629_839_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kayserispor big money signing Asamoah Gyan is yet to still find the back of the net in the league despite arriving with a lofty track record and intimidating profile.

The Ghana captain has battled with injuries that have deprived him of the expected impact.

He has managed to only play in three league games so far and missed Ghana’s last two games due to the pain in his body.

His only goal for the ambitious Turkish side came in the cup game against Van BB where he scored the only goal of the game.

Gyan so deadly in his prime is returning to Europe for the first time after spending the last seven years in Asia and Arabian peninsula.

