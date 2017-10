KULULU is release under Mingle Music



Singer Article Wan (whose rise to national acclaim is as a result of his 2016 hit Solo), announces new music after other well-received pieces as Yen Papi, and Fire Burn Dem.

The record is titled ‘KULULU’, which translates from local parlance as deviousness . The accompanying video is directed by Oris.

‘KULULU’ is release under Mingle Music. Watch below:

