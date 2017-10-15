Aduana Stars win Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-15

Aduana Stars win 2017 Ghana Premier League <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508092234_629_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Aduana Stars came from behind to beat Elmina Sharks 2-1 in the penultimate match of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, which effectively won them the title.

Elmina Sharks started the match brightly by attacking the hosts but they failed to make their attacking dominance count.

Aduana, however, came back strongly in the encounter but they were largely reduced to long range shooting.

They were not given any breathing space as Elmina Sharks incessantly mount pressure on the hosts.

And against all odds, Sharks opened the scoring in the 45th minute after Black Stars B star Felix Addo weaved through two Aduana Stars defenders before squaring the ball for Benjamin Tweneboah who was unmarked to power home from close range. The Fire Boys vehemently protested the goal but referee Uriah Glah stood by his decision by declaring the goal legitimate.

After the recess, the Fire Boys showed intent as they went in search of a quick equalizer, and indeed they had their desire as Rashid Alhassan tapped in from close range in the 57th minute.

As the match looked to be ending in a stalemate, referee Uriah Glah contentiously awarded Aduana Stars a penalty, which was protested by Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong. He expressed his frustration at the decision before walking off from his technical area.

Sam Adams elected himself to take the resulting and he did justice to it by sending goalkeeper Joseph Essam to the wrong side.

Both sides failed to add up to their goals as Aduana Stars run away 2-1 victors at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Aduana stretched their lead to 57 points, seven more than second placed side WAFA with a game to end the season.