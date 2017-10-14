You have work to do – Nana Addo tells Miss Ghana 2017

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

The winner and runners-up for the 2017 Miss Ghana beauty pageant paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House yesterday.

They included the ultimate winner Margaret Dery, first runner-up Priscilla Gameli and second runner-up Marigold Frimpong.

They were led by Inna Patty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exclusive Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant and winner of Miss Ghana 2016 Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, who is also Ghana’s candidate for this year’s Miss World beauty pageant, set to take place in China sometime next month.

But that was not without an advice to help promote and project the image of Ghana wherever they may find themselves.

In his welcome address, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the beauty queens on their success.

He was happy the contest was conducted in a good atmosphere without any heavy rivalry, which he described as excellent.

That, notwithstanding, he said, “You have a lot work to do this year’s Miss Ghana; you’ll go around promoting so many things about our country and it’s a very important responsibility.”

The president, therefore, wished them luck in the various tasked they have set for themselves, promising to give them the needed assistance to promote and project the image of the country.

On behalf of the winners, Inna Patty thanked President Akufo-Addo for the support and his blessing, saying, “This year’s pageant will go down in history as a memorable one.”

She stressed the readiness of the winners to serve Ghana in any capacity.