We need the fans behind us for final push – Kotoko coach

2017-10-13

Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Polack, has called on the team’s fans to rally round the players and urge them to success in their final three matches of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 40 points and they are seeking to finish in that position or higher and also take on Hearts of Oak in the final of the MTN FA Cup in Tamale on October 29.

The coach wants the fans to be with the team every step of the way so they will succeed in ending the season on a good note.

“The fans have been great to me since I have been here but I want them to get behind the team also. We need them to will the players on for the next match and the one after that and the cup final,” he said in an interview with Kotoko TV on Tuesday.

Kotoko face Berekum Chelsea (home) and Liberty Professionals (away) in the last two league matches of the season.

Polack went on to talk about the value of the fans to the team and how things have developed between himself and the many followers of Asante Kotoko.

“We have over 8 million supporters and I am just as disheartened as they are when we lose. You have to be gracious when you lose and I am but when I am on my own in my house or on the bus, no one talks to me because I have nothing to say.

I am not only a coach. I am with the fans as well. I am in the stands even when I am in the technical area because I know what it feels like to watch the games from the stands. As a coach, you need to have a closeness with the fans and I think I have done that.”