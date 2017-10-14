VVIP to embark on campaign to stop abuse of hard drugs

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-14

VVIP

Music group VVIP is embarking on a campaign to create awareness and eradicate the abuse of hard drugs in the country.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Reggie Rockstone, a member of the group revealed that they decided to embark on the awareness because his wife, a medical doctor, has handled several cases of drug overdose.

He noted that the youth’s gradually abuse of drugs such as Codeine Syrup and Methadone which is really getting out of hand motivated them to embark on the campaign.

“The young ones have suddenly taken to the use of drugs like Benylin, Meth, Tramadol and the like. They mix it with other dangerous drugs and it is something that bothers me,” Rockstone said.

“We’ll be launching a serious campaign against this drug use. If not, our children will be destroying their lives,” he said.

Investigations conducted by the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) have revealed that about 50,000 people in Ghana, particularly the youth, are abusing drugs.

VVIP recently released ‘Koliko’ which features their latest discovery Miyaki who is the first artiste to be signed onto their Vision Music Group (VMG) record label.