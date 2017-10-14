U-17 World Cup: Ghana to face Niger in last 16

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s charges will fancy their chances to advance to the quarter-finals <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508007633_268_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana will play Niger on Wednesday in the last 16 of the knockout stage at FIFA U-17 World Cup.

A repeat of this year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final which the Black Starlets won on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

Ghana qualified as winners of group A compared to the Nigeriens, who reached this stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Black Starlets earned six points with a goal difference of four, having scored five and conceded one; against the United States of America.

For Niger, they managed three points from three games, scoring a goal and conceding six; against Brazil and Spain.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s charges will fancy their chances to advance to the quarter-finals.

The match will kickoff at exactly 14:30 GMT.

