Tribeless goes to Kumasi | Entertainment 2017-10-14

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Tribeless, the new play written and directed by Kobina Ansah, will be staged on Saturday, October 21, at the CCB Auditorium, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The four-cast play had a successful debut run at the University of Ghana in Accra last month.

It is expected theatre lovers in the Garden City will also warm up to the play that throbs with youthful energy, creativity and useful lessons for all, especially young folks who think they have come to their wits’ end in terms of achieving their desired goals.

The work is set in a deprived area and tells the story of four friends: a ‘trotro’ conductor, pick-pocket, a head porter and a hawker. They are all ambitious to change their circumstances despite the differences that exist among them.

On deciding to use their various artistic inclinations to help pull them out of their dire circumstances, they form a music and dance group called Tribeless. Serious rehearsals follow as they come up with catchy stage routines.

They enter a contest and win but as they ready themselves to become a household name, conflict sets in and threatens to destabilise their dream. What happens from there?

“I want everyone to come and see the unique blend of rap, music, dance and good acting at the CCB Auditorium,” Kobina Ansah says.

There will be two shows at 5p.m. and 8p.m.