Tertiary Football League: UG beats All Nations University College 2-0

Tertiary Football League Southern Zone host, University of Ghana (UG) has clinched a 2-0 win over All Nations University College.

The host team beat the misfiring All Nations side in a game that failed to live up to expectations after both teams thrilled fans at the UG’s Stadium in the opening rounds.

Neither side strung a healthy number of passes together as disjointed play characterized the second and final game of the round.

Far from the end to end action packed tie between Marshalls University College and Accra Technical University in the opening game, UG’s win came at the expense of a show piece for fans gathered at the venue.

Joshua Abayateye and Wahab Boakye scored in either half for as All Nations extended its profligacy in front of goal to its second game in the competition.

The Koforidua-based side was guilty of squandering a number of big opportunities just like it did against Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); the tie ended 1-1.

Accra Technical beat Marshalls 2-0 in the first game with Bernard Mensah scoring both goals.

