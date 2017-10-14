Sandra Ababio opens up on her alleged sexual relationship with Lilwin

Sandra Ababio LilwinSandra Ababio and Kwadwo Nkansah

Upcoming Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio has finally opened up on her alleged sexual relationship with Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a. Lilwin.

Speaking in a radio interview, Sandra Ababio although could not clearly clear the rumor, she neither confirm it.

The young actress said; “…Yes, I have seen the photos and read several articles suggesting that I have a sexual relationship with Lilwin. Well, I am not the first to be tagged with such rumors.”

She continued; “So long as I am doing what is right, I don’t have any problem.”

From her responses, we can’t ascertain if she is really involved sexually with the actor.

