Samuel Tetteh announces his return to the pitch with an assist after SEVEN months of horror

2017-10-14

Samuel Tetteh successful returned to the pitch after being out with anterior cruciate ligament damage and managed to get an assist to aid his side’s 3-1 victory over .

The 21-year-old replaced Alexander Schmidt in the 61st minute and the delight was undeniably on his face after the fans roared his name.

Tetteh reminded the fifteen thousand fans that had gathered at the Stadium Goldberg of his brilliance after weaving through a forest of players before setting Enock Mpewu for his sides second goal of the game.

Liefering eventually won 3-1 but the standout story was the return of the Ghanaian who has endured torture and pain during his rehab and the relapse that meant he had to spend an extra two months out.

Tetteh joined Salzburg two season ago and was an instant hit scoring ten goals in his first 20 games, prompting Salzburg to promote him into the first team.

His arrival to the first team saw him invited to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where the Stars finished a disappointing 4th after being tournament favorites.

He rejoined Salzburg immediately after the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but disaster struck after landing awkwardly on his knee and being ruled out for the rest of the season.

His return will be a massive boost to both club and country as he is highly rated and tipped to be a shining light in Ghanaian football.