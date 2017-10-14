My convoy is 7, not 16 cars – Bawumia tells Adei

The Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed claims that he drove in a 16-car convoy during a recent travel to the Central Region.

Outspoken academic, Professor Stephen Adei has expressed concerns over the large number of vehicles in the Vice President’s convoy during his trips around the country.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government appears to have started well but the size of Mr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s convoy is unhealth

Speaking at the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Morrison and Associations (an international audit firm), the former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional studies said the next time he meets the Vice President with such an elaborate convoy, he will stage a one-man demonstration.

“And so far the government is doing well except that if you go to the right quarters tell them that the next time I see Bawumia or any of them travelling with 16 Four-Wheel-Drives and then occupying the two lanes so that coming and going should stop, I am going to do a one-man crusade.

“That must be stopped at once because I followed them to Cape Coast last week and I was trying to overtake them to tell him to stop, and then the police stopped me and said Prof can you give a distance,” he said.

But a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Office of the President, Frank Agyei Twum said the second gentleman of the land and his team use a maximum of 7 vehicles on trips outside Accra and not 16.

“The Office would like to make it clear that the Vice President and his team use a maximum of 7 vehicles on trips outside Accra and not 16. The 7 vehicles include a leading police vehicle, security detail, Protocol, the media team and an ambulance. On this particular trip to Cape Coast, the Vice President used a total of 7 cars.

“It should however be noted that on many occasions (including funerals) while on a trip, several other people, including the Police Commander of the area, Ministers, MPs, MMDCEs, CEOs and party officials may decide to meet and accompany the Vice President on arrival.”