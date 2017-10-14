LIVE UPDATES: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool play host to an unbeaten Manchester United as the EPL resumes <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507978828_177_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Premier League resumes after the international break with one of the biggest clashes of the season as Liverpool play host to an unbeaten Manchester United.



Manchester United have been awesome but untested in the 2017-18 Premier League season, though that will change today when they head to Anfield to take on bitter rivals Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s team have won six and drawn one of their opening seven matches, playing the type of physical and incisive football you’d expect from his sides. Still, United have yet to meet any of their title rivals, with this tussle with Liverpool marking the start of a much more testing run of fixtures.

As for Liverpool, a stuttering beginning to the season will look like a much more accomplished one if they can win here. And based on Jurgen Klopp’s record in the big games as Reds boss, it would be unwise to write them off despite some recent issues.



When these two collide the football world sits up and takes notice.

Follow our live updates of the game here…

