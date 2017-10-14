LIVE UPDATES: English Premier League (Week 8)

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Crystal Palace’s search for their first point and first goal of the Premier League season continues this afternoon when they welcome champions Chelsea to Selhurst Park.

It’s been a miserable start to the season for the Eagles, who have been tame in all seven of their top-flight losses so far this term. Manager Roy Hodgson faces a huge challenge to lift this team off the bottom of the table and will hope the visit of an illustrious opponent can stir something in his players.

Chelsea will be out to bounce back after being beaten by Manchester City in their last Premier League outing. And while manager Antonio Conte has some injury issues to contend with, the Blues are big favourites for the three points here.

Elsewhere, Sergio Aguero is on the bench for Man City against Stoke this afteroon, Pep Guardiola has confirmed, as the two sides meet in the Premier League.



The star striker broke a rib during a car crash in Amsterdam two weeks ago, and did not feature in the 1-0 win against Chelsea on September 30.

But speaking on Friday, Guardiola said that Aguero may feature in some capacity on Saturday, telling a pre-match press conference: “He has had his first training session and he did quite well.



Follow the live updates of all the 2pm games right here….