Kumchacha’s court petition over ‘One Corner’ needless – Virgin Pastor

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Apostle Job Antwi, popularly known as the Virgin Pastor has descended heavily on Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha for threatening to sue over popular song ‘One Corner’ produced by Swedru-based musician, Patapaa.

According to Virgin Pastor, the idea of going to court over the ‘One corner’ is absolutely needless.

He said pastors are not supposed to go such extreme extents but rather advise the individual to change his way of doing things and do the work of God.

According to the man of God, though he has no personal grudges with his fellow pastor (Kumchacha) and does not support the One Corner craze either doesn’t side with him over the court petition.

He hinted that, he is ever ready to help write good gospel songs, and also help him do the work of the almighty God if ‘Pataapa’ is willing to change and desist from writing wordily songs.

Kumchacha said he will be praying the court to place an injunction on the song to stop all radio and television stations across the country from playing the song.

The dance and song, currently the biggest song in Ghana, has seen people go gaga by either perching on whatever object is before them, go under cars, chairs or whatever while others isolate themselves on the ground to do a wild gyrating moves.

Some entertainment personalities including Funny Face and actor Kwaku Manu have all recorded videos dancing to the song.

The song and dance craze have transcended the shores of the country with Nigerian music star Reekado Banks and Falz all dancing to it.

In spite of the song being internationally recognized, Prophet Kumchacha in an interview said it is encouraging promiscuity.

He could not fathom why such a ‘foolish song’ is getting massive airplay when good songs from musicians like Amakye Dede, KK Kabobo, Akwesi Ampong Agyei are not being played on radio.