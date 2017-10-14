Kojo Yankson, Sammy Awuku, KOD, others fingered in sex scandal

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

2017-10-14

Former student of University of Cape Coast, Abena Korkor who was in the news in 2015 for sharing nude photos and videos of herself on social media has again rebounded, this time making allegations against some respected personalities in the country.

In the past 24 hours, the former SRC aspirant who was believed to have some mental disorder following her awful conduct has named more than 40 high-profile personalities in politics, journalism, radio, sports and music who have sexually had their way with her.

Korkor, in a series of Facebook posts enlisted NPP’s Sammy Awuku, Kofi Okeyere Darko (KOD), Giovanni, Kojo Yankson (Chinchinga man), Wakaso, Criss Waddle and Coded of 4×4 among many others as persons who have forked huge sums of money only to sleep with her.

Her shocking revelation maintains that multimedia journalist, Kojo Yankson usually pays GH¢2,000 whiles Sammy Awuku goes as far as paying GH¢3,000 per session.

Abena Korkor outrageously also described KOD as having a monstrous manhood and Giovani Caleb as having a small penis.

“Kojo Yankson usually pays 2000 per session. Sammy Awuku too 3000 or 2000 and political talk. KOD I put up a personality who is in love. It gets to me sometimes. That guy has a big dick. Giovanni Caleb, big dick doesn’t know to u know what I mean”, she wrote.

