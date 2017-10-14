Kevin-Prince wants technology to fish out racist fans

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-14

Prince Boateng held that the use of technology in latest football should be extended to fans surveil <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508022029_844_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kevin-Prince Boateng wants racist fans to be identified by video technology at stadiums.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder noted the Bundesliga’s extensive use of VAR and goal-line technology, insisting their use should be extended to root out racist supporters.

‘We are in the year 2017 and we have still not found a way to do it,’ he told Focus.

‘Why do we not use the technology so that every racist is identified, kicked out and never returned to the stadium?’

‘We have goal-line technology and video evidence that says [against Wolfsburg in August] that Boateng was offside and the penalty was not given.’

Given the incredible advances in the ability to regulate the game, Boateng’s point is that it must be possible to do so in the stands.

The Ghana international suffered racist abuse on multiple occasions during his time with AC Milan in Serie A.

During a friendly against Pro Patria back in 2013, he picked up the match ball midway through the first half before booting it into the crowd and walking off the pitch in protest to the chanting. He was followed by his teammates and matchofficials