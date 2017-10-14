Ken Ofori-Atta best Minister so far – Aning

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, at the Kofi Annan International Peace-Keeping Centre (KAIPC) Dr Kwesi Aning has said he admires Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s sterling performance since assuming office.

According to him, Hon. Ofori Atta has been the most impressive Minister so far among the 110 ministers of the Akufo Addo led-government.

“His mastery over his porfolio, his humility…and you see, his humility is not a put-on. It is driven by a conviction that knowledge, wealth and privilege must be used to serve to improve people’s life,” Dr Aning told Bola Ray on Starr Chat when he was asked which minister has impressed him most.

Ken had his education at Achimota School in Ghana. He proceeded to have a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Columbia University (1984) and an MBA from the Yale UniversitySchool of Management in 1988.

He founded Databank with Daniel Ofori-Atta, Keli Gadzekpo and Togbe Afede XIV in 1990.

Ken serves as a director for numerous companies and member and some boards too. He is a Director for Enterprise Group Ltd and Trust Bank Ltd of The Gambia of which he is Chairman. He is a Director at the International Bank of Liberia and is also a Board Member of the Acumen Fund.

Ken is a fellow of the Aspen Institute. He was adjudged as the 2nd most respected C.E.O in Ghana.

Ken is a Donaldson Fellow at Yale University and a recipient of the John Jay Award from Columbia University.