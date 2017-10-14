It is sad no Ghanaian movie made it to 2018 Oscars – Adjetey Anang

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2017

Actor Adjetey Anang, popularly called ‘Pusher’, has described Ghana’s inability to present an eligible movie at the 2018 Oscars as sad.

The Foreign Language Committee announced recently in a press release that all three movies submitted to be selected for the Foreign Language category at the Oscars did not meet the set criteria.

According to Professor Abraham, who is the Chairman, the committee detected various anomalies with the submissions of all three films, “so the committee had no choice but to disqualify them, to preserve the integrity of the committee and of Ghana’s participation in the Oscars.”

The actor, who was cast in the final selected movie ‘Children of the Mountain’, which was outstanding yet did not meet the Academy’s release requirements, told Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM Friday.

He said it was unfortunate that no movie qualified for the prestigious awards, especially when the industry has the capability to.

According to him, this was an indication that there was a lot more the industry had to do in order to achieve such feat.

“I think it’s pretty sad, especially when we have the opportunity to be able to take that up. It tells us that there are still things that we have to put together,” he said.

The award-winning actor was of the opinion that in order to push the industry to its potential, industry players ought to come together, and yearn to learn more about the craft from more experienced people.

“I get a sense of some kind of division…but we all have to come together and support our own. Probably there are things that we don’t know.

“We should seek advice, we should seek knowledge from people who have had experience so that we can always find ourselves ready for anything that comes up,” he advised.

Mr Anang, who is known for acting in movies and series, like ‘A Sting in the Tale’, ‘Things We Do For Love’ and others, admitted that although the movie industry may not be working under the best of financial conditions, it is not an excuse for industry players not to do their best.