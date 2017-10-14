Ibrahim Danlad’s clean sheet aids Ghana’s progress

Soccer News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: asantekotokosc.com

2017-10-14

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad started and kept a 2nd clean sheet for Ghana in the U-17 Fifa World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507964433_730_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Asante Kotoko SC were impressively represented as Ghana Under-17 side, the Black Starlets, beat host country, India 4-0 in their final Group A game on Thursday afternoon to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors’ goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, started and kept a 2nd clean sheet for Ghana as they made it two wins from their 3 group matches.

The first half started at a blistering pace with both teams keeping a fair share of possession albeit with a few clear-cut opportunities at either end. It was Ghana, however, who stole the initiative two minutes before half-time to pull away with the opener after captain, Eric Ayiah, blasted one into the roof when the Indian goalkeeper spilled an earlier shot.

Picking up from where he ended in the first half, Ayiah doubled Ghana’s lead with a personal second on the 58th minute mark after he connected a beautiful cutback inside the Indian 18 yard box with a pile driver but that was only half of the host nation’s goal deficit as substitute striker, Richard Danso, carved a neat finish in the 86th minute for Ghana’s third.

As if that wasn’t enough height of a mountain to climb back from, Emmanuel Toku sealed a dominant Ghana performance with the fourth and final goal of the match only a minute later.

Though tied on 6 points with Columbia and the USA, Ghana tops Group A and advances to the next stage of the competition with superior goal aggregate.