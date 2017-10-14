I will choose LilWin over Agya Koo – James Gardiner

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-10-14

Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507969862_272_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The comparison between two of Kumawood’s best comic actors, Agya Koo and LilWin seems not ending anytime soon.

Whilst many think Kofi Adu is a legend so should be given the best comic actor heavyweight champion belt whenever the issue comes up, others on the other side also strongly believe that Kwadwo Nkansah is better than his competitor.

Blogger and OAP, Zionfelix could not drive James Gardiner in his 2017 Toyota Prado on “Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix” show without asking the actor to choose his favorite among the two comic actors.

The Zylofon Media signee after pondering over the question chose LilWin over his contender.

Gardiner before naming his pick stated that “it will be difficult but I’ll choose LilWin because he is my personal person. Aside that, we have shot many movies and have also met on several occasions to have fun”.

The alumnus of University of Cape Coast after selecting his favorite Kumawood actor made it clear on the “Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix” show that he will not make his choice known when he was asked to select his best Kumawood actress between Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Watch James Gardiner on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below: