I have placed a spiritual injunction on Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ – Kumchacha

2017-10-14

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has revealed that he has placed a spiritual injunction on the hit song of Swedru based artiste, Patapaa

Kumchacha who is calling on religious leaders in the country to rise up against the infamous ‘One Corner Dance’ indicated that it is promoting promiscuity in the country, has rescinded his earlier decision to resort to the court on the matter.

“I have placed a spiritual injunction on the song. It will not make any progress because it is a demonic song. The music is demonic, stupid and useless. We must immediately initiate ways to stop it before it gets out of hand. What song is it that married women, underage children, and youth have indulged in? I am just against it and if I do not speak about it God will not be pleased”

He said the lyrics in the song are not good the dance associated with it is equally not in tune with the upbringing of the youth in Ghana.

“Regardless of what people will say about me, I will ban the song spiritually. I have bought a copy of the CD wait for the next two to three months you will see what happens”, boasted on Kofi TV