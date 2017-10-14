I don’t deliberately lie – Vicky Zugah

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Actress Vicky Zugah has revealed that she is not a pathological liar as alleged by section of the public who claimed her supposed domestic violence stories were cooked-up.

The actress said the veracity of those unfortunate claims is that online portals and bloggers attached her accident pictures instead of her domestic abuse pictures to the story to affirm her relationship abuse by her former boyfriends.

According to her, the accident pictures which was wrongly used made people tag her a liar, adding that though she might have told other lies, it doesn’t make her a fabricator.

“I’m not a liar.. I’m human and I must have told a lie or two but I don’t deliberately lie or go about lying about everything,” Vicky Zugah told Mikki Osei Berko on After Hours show on TV3. Zugah was reported to have said her ex boyfriends used to beat her.

The mother of two in an Instagram post said she was quiet just to save her ex-boyfriends but she believes this is the time to voice out for the world to know how some ladies suffer on the hands of their partners. According to her, she is now ready to leave any guy who beats her even if they have dated for just a day or decades.

“Am done keeping quiet just to protect their egos, am ready to shout and am gonna shout so loud evryone of u wil hear about it. I’ve been to funerals of people who lost their lives cos they were scared of wat society would say if they left the abuser. I am a victim too but am proud of myself cos I didn’t care wat society, the media or even my relatives had to say, I just kept leavin. And If leaving an abusive relationship means one has been dumped or jilted then so be it. if I start a new relatnship 2day and he hits me I wil stil leave again. Wil keep leaving til I find a “real man”… #RealMenDontHitWomen #LeaveToLive #ReportTheAbuser #StopMakingExcusesForThem #TheyDontLoveYou #LoveYourSelfFirst #TGBTG #ThankGodManIsntGod” However, Vicky was not specific as to which of her ex boyfriends laid hands on her but she is known to have dated Actor Leo Mensah, one DJ Cash and Sierra Leonean representative for Big Brother Africa – The Chase , Bolt.