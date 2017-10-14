GPL Preview: Tema Youth vs Bechem United

Tema Youth FC have won their only home meeting with Bechem United in the premiership <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507991433_970_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tema Youth FC will come face to face with Bechem United in their last premiership game at the Tema stadium on Sunday with hopes of survival.

Relegation is already looming over the Harbour City Boys following two defeats in row which sunk them to the 14th position, two points adrift of safety.

They could move out of the drop zone with a victory on Sunday but all depends on the results of the encounter between Inter Allies FC and Liberty Professionals.

A win for Inter Allies FC will mean Tema Youth FC have to beat Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea this weekend and next Sunday before they can be sure of staying up.

Francis Adjetey-Okunko will be missing this fixture due an injury he sustained in their game last Sunday in Obuasi.

Bechem United left it very late last Sunday when they scored in the dying minutes to beat Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.

The win proved very vital since it took the Hunters to the 10th position on the league table.

They are above the relegation place with just two points.

Interestingly, Bechem United could climb up six places to the 4th position on the league table with a victory against Tema Youth FC this Sunday.

Versatile defender Moro Salifu is available for Sunday’s important fixture after serving a suspension in their last premiership game against Asante Kotoko SC.

Alfred Nelson and Eric Owusu Gyamfi remain out of the match.

Total league meetings = 3 Tema Youth FC wins = 1 Bechem United wins = 2 Drawn matches = 0

~ Tema Youth FC have managed to win just three of their last nine matches in the premiership. (W3 D1 L5)

~ Bechem United have just four victories in their last eleven fixtures in the premier league. (W4 D1 L6)

~ Tema Youth FC have recorded only three wins from their last seven home games in the premier league. (W3 D1 L3)

~ Bechem United are winless in their last seven premier league matches on the road. (W0 D0 L7)

~ Tema Youth FC have won their only home meeting with Bechem United in the premiership. They were 3-0 winners.

~ Bechem United have just one victory out of their four visits to Greater Accra region in the league this term. (W1 D0 L3)

~ Tema Youth FC have managed to keep only four clean sheets in their fourteen home games in the premier league this season.

~ Bechem United have just one clean sheet to their credit from fourteen away matches this term in the premiership.

