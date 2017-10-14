GPL Preview: Inter Allies vs Liberty Professionals

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

It is an Accra derby on Sunday at the El Wak stadium when Inter Allies FC will be at loggerheads with Liberty Professionals.

This fixture goes beyond a derby since they two teams need an outright victory to cushion them on their pursuit of survival at the end of the season.

Inter Allies FC moved out of the relegation zone following their 2-0 win over Medeama SC last weekend. They are currently lying 13th on the log.

Just two points are separating them from Liberty Professionals who are 11th on the league table.

Beating the Scientific Soccer Lads on Sunday mean the Eleven Is To One outfit could move up on the log to 7th considering other results.

Midfield dynamo Isaac Twum is coming back from national team assignment and will be available to face the Dansoman based side.

After back to back wins, Liberty Professionals are three points away from safety ahead of their visit to El Wak stadium this Sunday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are sitting 11th on the league table and are four points away from the drop.

A victory in the regional derby this weekend will see them on 41 points, the number of points any club will require to avoid relegation.

Losing to Inter Allies FC on Sunday will mean Liberty Professionals have to win their last league fixture of the season at all cost to survive.

They will engage Asante Kotoko SC in that last game of the season next Sunday.

A lot will depend on striker Bernard Arthur if the visitors are to record a victory in Sunday’s fixture.

He has bagged four goals in his last two games taking his tally to ten in the season.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 7 Inter Allies FC wins = 3 Liberty Professionals wins = 3 Drawn matches = 1

~ Inter Allies FC have won only one of their last six matches in the premier league. (W1 D1 L4)

~ Liberty Professionals have been defeated just once in their last five fixtures in the premiership. (W4 D0 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have only one loss in their last eleven home games in the premier league. (W8 D2 L1)

~ Liberty Professionals have lost just three of their last seven games in the premiership as the visitors. (W2 D2 L3)

~ Inter Allies FC have suffered no defeat in their three home premier league fixtures against Liberty Professionals. (W2 D1 L0)

~ Liberty Professionals have lost only one of their last five premiership encounters with Inter Allies FC. (W3 D1 L1)

~ Inter Allies FC have conceded just one goal in their last nine home matches in the premier league.

~ Liberty Professionals have been able to keep only two clean sheets from their fourteen away matches in the league this campaign.