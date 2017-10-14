GPL Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-14

Asante Kotoko SC will be trying to recover from last week’s 1-0 to Bechem United this Sunday when they are about to tackle Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi.

The Baba Yara stadium is the perfect place for trying to seal a top four finish since the Porcupine Warriors have not lost in any of their fourteen games played there this season.

The Red family could have their 4th position on the league in danger if they fail to be victors.

Sunday’s opponents Berekum Chelsea, Wa All Stars and Elmina Sharks FC could overtake them with wins.

Seth Opare has resumed full training this week and is available for selection on Sunday for the penultimate fixture of the season.

Ollenu Ashittey has returned to full fitness from a lengthy lay off.

Berekum Chelsea are seeking to bounce back from their back to back away defeats to end the season on the high as they travel to Kumasi this weekend.

The Blues have conceded nine goals in their last two away matches, the poorest away run in the season.

They are only a point behind Asante Kotoko SC and win on Sunday will aid them usurp the Fabulous lads with the aim of finishing within the top four in the end.

WAFU Cup of Nations 2017 top scorer Stephen Sarfo leads the scoring chart with 15 goals.

At least a goal on Sunday will push him closer to being the goal king at the end of this season.

He has scored four goals in his last two away matches in the premiership.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 17



Asante Kotoko SC wins = 6



Berekum Chelsea wins = 5



Drawn matches = 6

~ Asante Kotoko SC have just one victory in their last seven matches in the premier league.



(W1 D2 L4)

~ Berekum Chelsea have lost only two of their last six fixtures in the premiership.



(W4 D0 L2)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last twenty four home matches in the premier league.



(W13 D11 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea have only one win in their last thirty three away games in the premiership.



(W1 D5 L27)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost two of their eight home meetings with Berekum Chelsea in the premier league.



(W4 D2 L2)

~ Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six premier league clashes with Asante Kotoko SC.



(W2 D4 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have six clean sheets out of their fourteen home fixtures in the premier league this term.

~ Berekum Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in their fourteen premier league matches as visitors.