Former UCC student Abena Korkor Addo names top journalists, politicians she slept with

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-14

A former student of the University of Cape Coast who stirred up series of controversies after her naked videos and images went viral on social media in February 2015 is back again with explosives.

This time round, Nana Abena Korkor Addo popularly known among her peers as “Lency On Fire” who until now is said to have some mental challenges and was confined to an unnamed mental home amidst some spiritual exorcising, has named top politicians and journalists in the country she slept with and how much each of them paid.

According to her on a facebook post, she sampled more than 40 men sexually as part of her journey of becoming a gynecologist and sexual therapist.

“My journey of becoming a gynecologist and sexual therapist. I have sampled a lot of men. Not less than 40. Only 4 caught my heart, Peter, Ben, coded , Manny!.There’s something about Aquarius men that weakens me. My kryptonites Everyone else I am figuring out something but you always have to play the love or money card to fit in”

She disclosed that her clients including some journalists and politicians paid between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000 per session describing the weapons of some of them in the process.

“………. usually pays 2000 per session…………..too 3000 or 2000 and political talk……… I put up a personality who is in love. It gets to me sometimes. That guy has a big dick……… big dick doesn’t know to u know what I mean

Flaskickk, first guy to make me come while he was on top. I can only come when I am on top……… u couldn’t make it better lack next time….Men in power, try to play games all the time”