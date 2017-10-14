Davido suspends shows due to Tagbo’s death

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

Following the death of his friend Tagbo Umeike on October 3, 2017, Davido has decided to put a hold on some of his shows.

In a statement released by the lawyer of the ‘Fall’ hit maker, Norrison Quakers (SAN) detailing their side of the story of the alleged murder, he added the artiste is worried by the death of his friend and in keeping with that will not hold some of his upcoming shows.

“Our client in honour of the memory of his departed friend has suspended his next few shows and musical engagements. We commiserate with the families of the deceased and pray that God will comfort them at a time like this,” he wrote.

Davido who is starting his ‘30 Billio Africa Tour’ on 7th October, 2017, was invited by the Lagos Police on October 11, 2017 to help investigations into the death of Tagbo whose body was deposited at the Lagos Island General Hospital after he had gone out to party n the company of Davido and few other friends on October 2.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, Davido’s invitation was premised on a revelation by the CCTV footage which shows that he and his friends dumped Tagbo in the car and took to their heels.

“It is our intention to know why the victim was taken to General Hospital Lagos, dumped and those who took him there fled the location without as much as notifying the hospital authorities or reporting to the police,” the Police Commander said.

“Autopsy has been conducted and the preliminary autopsy report reveals that the victim died of asphyxia which in layman’s term means suffocation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Davido’s lawyer has through the statement refuted the claims the his client had murdered Tagbo. According to him, the evidence and footage available to the Police disclose the chain of events leading to the discovery of the remains of Mr. Tagbo Umeike do not in any way incriminate his Client, but rather absolves him of any criminal culpability.

“The facts that can be distilled from the CCTV footage obtained from “Shisha Room” are that on or about 12:23 am in the early hours of Tuesday the 3rd of October, 2017 our Client got ready to leave the premises of the “Shisha Room”, where he had gone to earlier in the company of some of his friends to celebrate the birthday of one Clarks Adeleke,” he said.

“Again, we reiterate our client arrived at the Shisha Room in his vehicle with his friends and the deceased arrived about one hour later in his own vehicle. The CCTV footage obtained from the ‘Shisha Room’ captured our Client and some others, including the deceased all standing close to our Client’s vehicle as he prepared to leave after the drinks and celebrations,” Mr. Quakers added.

Davido was supposed to start his ’30 Billion Africa Tour’ on 7th October, 2017 at Macufe Festival, Bloemfotein, South Africa.

In subsequent days, he will be going to Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mozambique Botswana, Guinea, among other African countries.