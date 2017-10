Julie is produced by Black Avenue Muzik DJ Breezy



The Ghana Bwouy ahead of his 4th studio album shows no sign of slowing down as he drops this certified hit song leading to Christmas season.

The Smash hit record ‘Julie’ featuring highlife crooner Bisa Kdei is produced by award-winning Black Avenue Muzik producer, DJ Breezy.

The Black Avenue Muzik boss ‘D-Black’, is scheduled to release a slay of singles and mixtape in December ahead of his album release.

قالب وردپرس

Comments