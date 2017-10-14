Bulldog’s fate in limbo | Entertainment 2017-10-14

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Jerry Avenorgbor, the lawyer representing Nana Asiama Hanson popularly called Bulldog, has requested the judge hearing his client’s case to discharge him by the next adjourned date if the prosecution could not bring to the court anything concrete.

According to him, it was becoming frustrating to be coming to court all the time without the prosecution giving the court anything substantial that ties his client to the charges he is in court for.

Mr Avenorgbor said it is disrespectful for the prosecutors to absent themselves from court whenever the case is called.

Bulldog, 36, has been put before the court for allegedly murdering Fennec Okyere, a music producer, in May 2014.

At the last sitting, presiding judge of the court, Worlanyo Kotoku, had directed the registry of the court to summon a state attorney in connection with the case to come and explain some “codified” portions of the Attorney General’s advice which directed that Bulldog be discharged.

Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, the prosecutor, told the court at the time that the AG had advised that Bulldog be discharged.

He said the advice had subsequently been directed to the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He could however, not disclose the content of the AG’s advice since it was “codified.”

However, both the prosecutor and the state attorney were not present in court on Wednesday when the case resumed, to the disappointment of Bulldog and his counsel.

Mr. Avenorgbor told the court that something new was being work on and prayed the court to adjourn the case to November 15, 2017 to allow the prosecutor ample time to conclude whatever they were working.

Mr. Kotoku wondered why the prosecutor was not in court, but assured Bulldog and his lawyer that the court’s registry had received the docket and a letter was being prepared to be sent to the Attorney General’s Department.

He subsequently adjourned the case to November 15, 2017 as suggested by counsel for the defendant.