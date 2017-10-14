Becca joining celebrity bleaching league?

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Though award winning songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampong known on stage as Becca has discounted claims she is toning her skin, her latest images seem to suggest a different thing.

According to her on TV3 Newday last Friday, no chemical has been introduced chemical to her skin and challenged the host of the show to take a photo of her after the show when the studio lights are off to confirm her stance.

“Let me tell you something though, I have always done natural hair, I love my skin, I love me. There is no reason why I want to change to white. I am born in Africa and there is a reason why I here in Africa and in Ghana and I love it. There are a lot of things people are saying about me and I am not deterred”, she said.

But soon after the show when the image was taken and uploaded, it did little to save her from the fact that something may be happening to the skin of the musician who has always advocated for the natural black skin.

Could it be that Becca has joined the league of Ghanaian celebrities who are into skin bleaching?

In defense of her ‘new complexion’ Becca blames the camera and lighting in the studio and another breadth revealed that other family members have light skin and trying to wash it over with the excuse that taking care of herself very well is what is making her skin fair.

Well, the images above are enough for those who believe or otherwise to judge if Becca is part of the league of Ghanaian celebrities bleaching or studio lighting is the cause.