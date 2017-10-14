Becca excitedly opens up on marriage plans

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-14

Ghanaian music artiste, Becca has expressed her desire to get married soon.

According to a report by 3news.com, she revealed that she is currently dating but would not rush into marriage.

She expressed her desire to wait on God for directions in that endeavor, as she is convinced that God’s time is the best.

Becca has remained tight-lipped on the identity of her man; in some circles, this has further speculations that she could be romantically involved with fellow music artiste, Bisa K’Dei.

To a direct question of whether she was involved with someone, she responded in the affirmative.

That notwithstanding, she was hesitant in identifying the person.

She however chose to mention to her Mr. Right that she loves him so much.

Becca also indicated that she has at no point in time bleached her skin; she revealed that her skin is in its natural state; as natural as it was from the day she was born.