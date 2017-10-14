Ban evil spirit-filled ‘One Corner’ song – Virgin Pastor

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-14

Spokesperson for the Association of Virgin Pastors, Apostle Job Antwi

The spokesperson for the Association of Virgin Pastors, Apostle Job Antwi has joined the trail of persons condemning the ‘One Corner’ dance craze that has recently grabbed national attention.

According to him, God has revealed to him the consequences the Nation could go through if authorities do not take effective action against the ‘One Corner’ craze.

He said it will be better if the government bans the ‘evil spirit-filled’ ‘One Corner’ song because it will do no good to the nation.

Several celebrities have recorded themselves doing the dance to the song released by the Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa.

Citing Jeremiah 3:9 which says ‘because Israel’s immorality mattered so little to her, she defiled the land and committed adultery with stone and wood, the spokesperson for the Association of Virgin Pastors emphasized the need for the song to be banned.

Sharing same views on the dance craze, Sonnie Badu, who is a renowned Gospel musician based in the UK says it is time the country curtail the dance to avert any loss of life considering its wild nature.

Also reacting to the dance craze is broadcaster and showbiz personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD.

He has expressed his displeasure at how Ghanaians, including some respected entertainment personalities, have easily jumped onto the dance craze.